InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) price objective on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($72.56) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,266 ($66.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,153.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,217.82.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,826.35%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,328.08). In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.67), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,469,526.49). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,328.08). Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.