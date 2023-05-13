Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IFS stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

