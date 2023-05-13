Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,631,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 63,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,117.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

