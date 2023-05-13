Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,631,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 63,673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,117.4 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
