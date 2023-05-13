inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

