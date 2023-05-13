Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $427.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.90 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

