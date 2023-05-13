Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT opened at $7.52 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 594,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 186,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

