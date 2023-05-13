Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IHIT opened at $7.52 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
