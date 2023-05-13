Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 15,191 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSHD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

