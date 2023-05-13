InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Olivier Chretien Sells 45,482 Shares

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) insider Olivier Chretien sold 45,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.30 ($7.69), for a total transaction of A$513,946.60 ($349,623.54).

InvoCare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get InvoCare alerts:

InvoCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from InvoCare’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. InvoCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,200.00%.

About InvoCare

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 17 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorial parks, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.