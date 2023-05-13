Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 6.7%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Ion Beam Applications Trading Down 6.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.
About Ion Beam Applications
Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.
