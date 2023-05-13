iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.34

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and traded as high as $93.65. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $91.98, with a volume of 9,118 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.