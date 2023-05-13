iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

