iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 119,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

