iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

