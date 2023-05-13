Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.22

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.22 and traded as low as $18.74. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 9,608 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.