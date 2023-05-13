Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.18. 1,173,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.44. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.