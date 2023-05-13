Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 462.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.73. 39,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,662. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $2.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

