Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $144.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

