Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.20 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $277.19. 2,664,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average is $276.48. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

