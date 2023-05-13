Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,719 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after buying an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.88. 2,400,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

