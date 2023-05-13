Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 14,500 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises approximately 1.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

