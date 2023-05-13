Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 61,938 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,938 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

