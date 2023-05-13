Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,852 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391,766. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $292.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.