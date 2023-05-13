Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 77,029 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77,029 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,721. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $433.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

