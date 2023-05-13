Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $58.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.21 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

