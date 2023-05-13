IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,294.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,599,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,426,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

