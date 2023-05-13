IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IVERIC bio Price Performance
Shares of ISEE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.