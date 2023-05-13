JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the April 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 64,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,102. The company has a market cap of $235.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.