Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,426,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 9,492,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

