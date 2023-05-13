JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $230.64 million and approximately $161.63 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

