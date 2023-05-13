Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBSAY. Barclays downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,092. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

