JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

