Jennison Associates LLC Buys 27,844 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $191,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.02.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

