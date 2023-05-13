Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 897,044 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Uber Technologies worth $1,162,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

