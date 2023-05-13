Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.42 Billion Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Schlumberger worth $1,424,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 40.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 708,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.