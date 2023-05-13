Jennison Associates LLC Has $174.71 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11,441.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.73% of Ulta Beauty worth $174,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.88. The stock had a trading volume of 925,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

