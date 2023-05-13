Jennison Associates LLC Has $358.99 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853,190 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $358,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of AZN stock remained flat at $74.73 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,302. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

