Jennison Associates LLC Has $935.40 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $935,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

