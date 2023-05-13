Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,026,066 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7,548.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,066 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Cadence Design Systems worth $167,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.16. 1,223,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

