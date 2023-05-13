Jennison Associates LLC Sells 470,654 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 470,654 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Targa Resources worth $221,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,757,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,609. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

