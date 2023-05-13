Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading 1.6% Higher

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,244 ($15.70) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($15.58). 522,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 796,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,215 ($15.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.93) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($20.19) to GBX 1,850 ($23.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.86) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,603.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.