John D. Illgen Sells 2,000 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director John D. Illgen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 336,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

