John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.70

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 90472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
