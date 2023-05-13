John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.70

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 90472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

