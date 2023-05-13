John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Stock Price Down 8.5%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 1,344,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 242,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

