Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $45,572.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,886.03 or 0.99954768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05107991 USD and is up 23.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,806.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

