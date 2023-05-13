JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $783.76

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.76 ($9.89) and traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.07). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.04), with a volume of 87,658 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 783.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 814.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of £591.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,368.97 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Rosemary Morgan purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,705 ($7,198.74). In other JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust news, insider Rosemary Morgan bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £5,705 ($7,198.74). Also, insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £41,150 ($51,924.29). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

