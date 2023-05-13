JRM Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 266,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $199.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

