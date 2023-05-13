JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,478,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 2,046,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,195.5 days.

JSR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPF remained flat at $21.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

