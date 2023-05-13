Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.