Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $487.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $487.35 million and approximately $137.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 517,031,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,082,464 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.