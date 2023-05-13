KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,141,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after acquiring an additional 564,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $30,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.