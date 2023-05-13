Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 2,048,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 372.2 days.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

